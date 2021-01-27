It’s a $4.2 million project to repair the roof, heating system and other areas at St. Joseph’s Villa, in Sudbury.

But it's a price tag the non-profit long-term care home can’t afford without some major help.

“It’s absolutely essential that we continue to maintain the building so that, of course, we can maintain the same quality care,” said Jim Gordon, fundraising chair for St. Joseph’s Villa.

Gordon said the province doesn’t fund repairs at long-term care homes.

St. Joseph's has applied for $1.8 million from a special provincial fund implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gordon said it could be some time before St. Joseph finds out if the money is approved. In the meantime, it’s also asking Sudbury’s city council for help.

“We asked them to put together a business plan to look at providing an amount of money that they believe suits our needs,” said Gordon.

“A roof that’s leaking? Water running down walls? Does that affect people in a building? I’ll say it does.”

Mayor Brian Bigger is asking council to consider giving $1 million over the next three years, but Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland said he is not in favour.

“To come and ask the city to pick up the tab for this just doesn’t make any sense,” McCausland said. “The province needs to put its money where its mouth is and fund long-term care homes in Ontario appropriately.”

Gordon said so far, the Villa has raised more than $600,000 for repairs, and aims to have the new roof and heating systems replaced in the next three years.