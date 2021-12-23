Long-term care homes in Nova Scotia deal with outbreaks, holiday restrictions

The mood at MacGillivary Guest Home in Sydney was festive on Thursday, considering the circumstances.

Lois MacLeod is a resident at the facility. She is among the many at nursing homes across Nova Scotia who won't get to see everyone they would like to this holiday season.

In fact, only two consistent visitors, or designated caregivers, are allowed under the latest rules.

"I have a niece that likes to visit me, and she won't be able to come,” MacLeod said.

"COVID-free, and that's the main thing. They take good care of us. So I have no complaints about restrictions."

John Axworthy, who visits his sister-in-law at MacGillivary Guest Home, says he can sympathize with those whose holiday visiting plans are now on hold, but believes in safety first.

"It's a hard time of year for everybody, that it's Christmas,” said Axworthy.

"It's bad for everybody. But, as I said, it's great to see the restrictions come in (and) carried out."

Kim Hooper, director of recreation and volunteer services at MacGillivary Guest Home, says last Christmas people could only book 30 minute visits under the restrictions at the time.

"They are not as bad as they were last year, we do have a bit more leniency this year,” said Hooper.

She adds that MacGillivray residents have had all their vaccinations, including boosters.

"It still makes you uneasy because of how highly transmissible (the virus) is,” said Hooper.

“We are doing everything possible. We recommend that visitors and our staff have rapid tests done daily."

As of Thursday, there were outbreaks at four long-term care homes in Nova Scotia. The most recent was at Roseway Manor in Shelburne, where two staff members have tested positive.

Two of the other facilities are operated by Shannex.

“We will continue to do our best to keep families informed and support as many connections with loved ones as possible,” said Shannex in a statement to CTV News.

The company added employees now have to be actively screened before each shift, and all visitors must take a rapid test.

"We're just doing what we can do to make sure they can have a great holiday season,” said Hooper.

Under the new restrictions, long-term care residents can only leave for medical appointments or to go for drives in a facility vehicle.