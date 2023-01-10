Long-term care homes suffer COVID-19 outbreaks amid 'Kraken' sub-variant

With cases of the new “Kraken” sub-variant confirmed in the region, COVID-19 is back on some Maritimers' minds. That’s especially true for people living in long-term care, arguably, the community hardest hit by the pandemic.

Within the last week, COVID-19 outbreaks have been announced at a unit in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, inside one household at the Summerset home in Summerside, P.E.I., and throughout the entire Colville Manor in Souris, P.E.I.

There were four outbreaks reported the week before that.

“Overall, the number of outbreaks has decreased since the beginning of December,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s. chief public health officer. “That is certainly an important indicator that we’re watching.”

Current restrictions at the outbreak sites mean people staying there can only have three designated guests, and only one may visit at a time.

It’s a far cry from the complete lockdowns early in the pandemic and allows residents to maintain some social connection.

“Public Health from across the country recognized the mental and emotional impact that that level of restriction was having on their well-being,” said Michele Lowe, Nursing Homes of Nova Scotia’s executive director.

She said nursing homes have developed expertise in infectious disease control over the course of the pandemic, which allows them to operate more openly and safely.

“That connection to family had such a significant impact on residents when they couldn’t have their loved one next to them,” said Lowe. “That there was this willingness to, you know, what’s the will to live us I can’t have my family with me.”

There are also now confirmed cases of variant XBB 1.5, the so-called “Kraken” sub-variant. Two were discovered in Nova Scotia and two in New Brunswick were announced Tuesday.

None have been detected in P.E.I. yet, but the province is expecting results back on samples within the next few days which could contain the new variant.

“This variant seems to spread easily amongst people. But there’s nothing to suggest, at this point in time, that there’s increased risk for severe illness or severe outcomes,” said Morrison.

She continues to recommend staying home when you’re sick and masking in crowded places as the best ways to help prevent the forward spread of the virus.