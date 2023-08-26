Long-term care patients returning home after wildfire evacuation, Interior Health says

Two Kelowna-area care homes that were evacuated because of wildfires burning in the Central Okanagan region are now seeing patients return.

Interior Health announced Saturday that it had "begun to support the return of long-term care residents this weekend" to the Vineyards Residence in Kelowna and Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna.

Both facilities were evacuated, along with several others, as wildfires swept into cities on both sides of Okanagan Lake last week.

"Interior Health is working with our partners in the delivery of long-term care services to keep families of residents informed as repatriation planning progresses," the health authority said in a statement Saturday.

"Repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes."

Anyone looking to confirm the location of their loved-one can call 833-469-9800, Interior Health said. That phone number is monitored from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends, and those who leave messages after hours will receive a call back, according to the health authority.

There are 131 residents who will be returning to Vineyards Residence and 112 who will be returning to Lakeview Lodge, Interior Health said. It did not provide any updates on the other six care homes whose residents it recommended relocating last week.

"As localized alerts and evacuation orders are rescinded, a dedicated team will continue to lead the complex planning work of repatriating residents and clients to their homes," the health authority said.