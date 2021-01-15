The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Grey Bruce on Friday morning to residents of long-term care homes in Owen Sound and Lion's Head.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, said it was "a really good day."

Residents at Maple View Long-Term Care Residence in Owen Sound and Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home in Lion's Head rolled up their sleeves to receive the first 200 doses of the Pfizer-BiotTech COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in the region Thursday night.

Eleonore Kueber, 93, was the first recipient of the vaccine at the Owen Sound facility. Dr. Arra said getting the senior community immunized is significant. "This is the most appropriate group to be prioritized. I am delighted that the direction from the province is to do so."

Public health officials have reported that residents of long-term care and retirement homes have been the hardest hit by the virus.

For the region's top doc, watching the residents get vaccinated was something to celebrate.

"Walking into the long-term facility, it's the first time I walk in a certain facility, and there is so much joy it feels like Christmas. People are smiling. People are laughing. This is what we hope we'll deliver to all of Grey Bruce in a few weeks from now."

Two staff members also received their first doses of the vaccine Friday morning.