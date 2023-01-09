Long-term construction in 124 Street and Stony Plain Road area threatening local businesses

Restaurants between 124 Street and Groat Road are concerned about the negative impacts continued construction is having on their bottom lines.

With major construction disruptions for the west portion of the Valley Line LRT, traffic flows are being redirected, street parking is being reduced and access to area business is becoming more challenging.

Frida Urban Taqueria opened in December 2019 and managed to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Mayte Bailon says last December, her sales were half of what they were in 2021 because construction restarted in the area.

"The sales dropped, very, very bad," she told CTV News Edmonton. "It's been like two months without, three months with construction and so on, so on."

Restaurant neighbour Bodega has also noticed a drop off in customers and is concerned that Stony Plain Road closures and detours will be in effect into the next couple years.

"With the limited amount of parking and obviously with the limited amount of traffic that goes back and forth because of the construction, obviously it affects the restaurant," said owner Christian Mena.

"We can see the lulls in the amount of business we get."

With the bridge spanning Groat Road torn down, no traffic is able to get to his restaurant directly from the west.

"We have always, periodically, been under construction, specifically on Stony Plain Road, right in front of the restaurant," Mena added. "There isn't a lot of parking in that area, to begin with, but there has always traditionally been parking right in front of the restaurant.

"For some reason, that seems to be the place where the construction takes place."

He says he is "more scared now than before."

"I'm not a city planner," Mena added. "I think the confusing part for a lot of businesses in the area is always, we seem to have construction in the same spot."

Anne Stevenson, Ward O-day'min councillor, was supportive of a motion introduced by Coun. Andrew Knack to compensate businesses impacted by large-scale city construction projects.

The motion, based on a similar Montreal policy, narrowly failed last April. That means it cannot be reintroduced for at least a year, as per city council standing orders, Stevenson explained.

"[Major construction] does impact businesses, and I think it's only fair as a city to provide compensation," Stevenson said.

"We are not legally obliged to under the municipal governance act," she added. "But I certainly feel the challenges of these businesses and agree that there could be space for the city to support them."

In the meantime, she called on Edmontonians to help patronize struggling local companies.

"We have the opportunity to support these businesses, making intentional choices to go to those that may be impacted by this construction as well," she added.

For Bailon and Mena, they hope the city can provide improved signage in the area and along detours to inform people the businesses remain open. They also would like to see the city allow more street parking and reexamine if there is any financial support it could offer.

"I don't know if I'm going to survive," Bailon said. "It's very sad for me because I know I have good food, I have good margaritas: the best margaritas in Edmonton."

Meilai Ha, city spokesperson, told CTV News Edmonton the Stony Plain Bridge is being replaced as it was not wide enough to accommodate the LRT.

"We understand impacts from construction can be disruptive and frustrating to commuters, residents and area businesses," Ha added in a statement.

"However, as Edmonton grows into a city of two million, the Valley Line West LRT will help move more people along key corridors, and will contribute to increased economic growth," she said.

"In the short term, we will continue to meet with those affected by construction, including area businesses, and take steps to mitigate disruption where possible, with measures such as improved signage and wayfinding."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach and Stephanie Prues