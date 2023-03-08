Long-term pop-up stadium being considered for Saint Mary's University

TSN football Insider Dave Naylor says financing outdoor stadiums in Canada is extremely difficult, both economically and politically.

“But, could you come up with a temporary stadium that gets you into the market,” said Naylor

In January, Canadian Football League (CFL) commissioner Randy Ambrosie floated the idea of a longer term pop-up CFL stadium in Halifax.

Not unlike the stadium used by the Halifax Wanderers, a professional soccer franchise who play in Canadian Premier League.

“Could we do that and use that as a platform to build a future for football in a marketplace,” said Ambrosie.

The idea is gaining traction.

Saint Mary’s University Huskies Stadium will soon be converted into a temporary pop-up venue to host a regular season CFL game in July.

CTV has learned CFL executives met with representatives from Saint Mary’s University on Monday night. Both sides are exploring the concept of keeping the venue intact long-term as a possible future home for a full-time CFL team.

“There is a discussion going on right now to see what is the viability of having that stay there as a seven or eight year or even 10 year venue,” said Louie Velacci who attended last night’s meeting with the CFL and is trying to rally local businesses to support the idea of adding a 10th CFL franchise in Halifax.

Other sports would have access to the venue including Saint Mary’s University athletes.

“They are talking about eventually doming it in and having it available for 12 month of the year,” said Velacci.

According to Naylor, this would be a much lower risk approach than to building a football stadium.

“Without a $200 million albatross in the way,” said Naylor.

Construction of the planned pop-up stadium for Saint Mary's is scheduled to begin in May.