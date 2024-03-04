Long-term roadwork resumes on this busy street in Barrie's north end
Crews are back at work on a busy street in the City of Barrie on a project that started last June and is anticipated to take until spring 2025 to complete.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Construction on storm sewer installations and roadwork are underway Monday along Duckworth Street north of Grove Street toward Bell Farm Road, which will result in some lane closures.
The City advises that Rose Street and Bernick Drive will also be impacted, but businesses in the construction zone will remain open.
"This road construction project will reconstruct Duckworth Street from Bell Farm Road to St. Vincent Street and also includes a new watermain on Grove Street from Duckworth Street to Nelson Street," the City stated.
Once completed, the revitalization project will boast right-of-way improvements, new sidewalks, bike lanes, paving and road widening along the street in the city's north end.
-
'Last place' Alberta education funding shortchanges public school students: teachers' unionSome Alberta parents are saying the annual funding for public education is falling well short of what's needed, a view echoed by the province's largest teachers' union.
-
Team Saskatchewan bounces back from defeat, beats Alberta's SluchinskiAfter Team Saskatchewan suffered their first loss at the Brier on Monday evening, they rebounded with a big win over Team Alberta-Sluchinski on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Former federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks on reconciliation in Pembroke, Ont.It was a full house Tuesday morning at Algonquin College in Pembroke, Ont. as Canada's first Indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, spoke.
-
Pronger brothers team up to make award-winning whiskeyChris Pronger and his brother Sean are used to signing autographs from their days in the NHL, but on Monday, they were at Willow Park Wines and Spirits signing bottles of Canadian whiskey.
-
51 agencies plead with Ontario for emergency funding for safe consumption sitesWindsor’s SafePoint closed at the end of 2023 because the province had 'paused' the application process. In response, the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition has sent a letter to Ontario’s Ministry of Health asking to 'suspend the inertia' around consumption and treatment services.
-
OPP release surveillance photos after alleged Fergus theftWellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a person stole about $1000 worth of product from a Fergus retailer over the weekend.
-
‘Should have been inclusive’: AMC says province failed to consult on bail reform planThe Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says the province failed to consult with First Nations leadership on the bail reform strategy it rolled out last week.
-
Saskatoon Blades' lead WHL in on-ice performance, off-ice perspectiveThe Saskatoon Blades are the top team in the Western Hockey League with just eight games remaining in the regular season.
-
Man chases down stolen vehicle in Beaumont, with no jacket or shoes onA Beaumont resident risked frostbite and serious injury after chasing down his stolen car last week — in his socks.