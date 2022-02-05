Long-time city councillor John Orlikow to run for mayor

A long-time city councillor who has notched 13 years of experience on his belt has decided he wants to take the next step.

John Orlikow, the councillor for the River Heights-Fort Garry area, announced he will be running for mayor in Winnipeg's 2022 election.

"I can bring some things to the table I think that are really needed at this time. Some very positive kind of messaging, collaboration, conflict resolution," said Orlikow.

Orlikow said if he were to become mayor he would work well internally with all the councillors and help them with the projects they are trying to accomplish.

He said he understands what is important to Winnipeggers and wants them to be involved in improving the city.

"(I want) every Winnipegger to feel a part of the process. They feel they are contributing and they would be very proud of Winnipeg … that's going to take a lot of work."

He noted barriers need to be removed for Winnipeggers in lower-income communities and the city needs to show that every resident is cared about.

"Those barriers really got exposed during COVID. We saw that. The homeless issue is a big example."

Orlikow said a more solid platform for his mayoral run will come out at a later date.

Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) has previously told CTV News that he is thinking about throwing his name on the ballot but hasn't made a definitive decision yet.

Meanwhile, Shaun Loney, a social enterprise developer, also previously announced he will be running for mayor.

Mayoral candidates can start registering for the election on May 1 with registration closing on Sept. 21.

The election will be held on Oct. 26.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced in 2020 that he would not be seeking re-election.