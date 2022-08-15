Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor

A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.

CTV News has learned Tony Monteleone filed his mayoral nomination papers early Monday morning.

He has been in business for 47 years in the downtown core and said he wants to give the people of Sudbury a financial break following the impacts of the pandemic.

"And this inflation that has taken a hold of the city, the taxpayers and the people of Sudbury deserve a break. And the break that I propose is a one-year freeze on property tax and a one-year freeze on water rates," Monteleone said.

He said he also plans to offer free bus service to senior citizens all year round.

Here is the full list of candidates confirmed for the Oct. 24 municipal election as of Monday:

Brian Bigger, current Greater Sudbury mayor

Evelyn Dutrisac, former Ward 4 Greater Sudbury city councillor

Don Gravelle, works in the insurance industry

Bob Johnston, homelessness and poverty advocate

Devin Labranche, local realtor

Paul Lefebvre, former Sudbury MP

Tony Monteleone, long-time downtown Sudbury business owner

Miranda Rocca-Circelli, local business owner

Mila Wong, former executive director of Sudbury Developmental Services

More information on the registered candidates can found on the Greater Sudbury’s municipal website.

The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination paperwork -- which must be filed in person at Tom Davies Square -- is 2 p.m. on Aug. 19.