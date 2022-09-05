Long-time North Bay coach, educator has passed away

A long-time North Bay sports coach and educator has passed away at age 76 after recently retiring.

Peter Topolie taught for many years for the Toronto and Near North District school boards and helped run a mini basketball camp for kids for 25 years.

"As a coach he handled Widdifield's basketball program for 10 years, winning six NDA titles and four NOSSA crowns," Topoli's obituary said.

"In 1972, the Wildcats won bronze in the OFSAA Senior 'AA' Tournament here in North Bay. He also coached football and track and convened."

He is credited with turning around Canadore College's struggling basketball program in 1983, which went on to have a 102-32 record the following three seasons.

"The Panthers reached the OCAA semi-finals each year, winning gold in 1986 and bronze the preceding two seasons. The 1986 club was the first Canadore team to ever win an OCAA championship (42-4). They also won the city league title those three years," the obituary said.

When Topoli retired as an athlete in 1987, he got involved in kids' baseball.

"Becoming President of the NBBA and coaching in various OBA categories," his obituary said.

"He worked closely with the Toronto Blue Jay organization from the mid-1990s, became involved with the Ontario Baseball Association and served three terms as president."

In 1992, he was inducted into the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame.

Now, Topolie's family is creating a memorial sports scholarship in his honour through Kidsport North Bay.

Some of his personal major athletic achievements are:

Chosen all-star second basemen eight times in 14 years with GMFA softball

Helped Bruce, T&N and Fraser Tavern win seven D.J. Morland cups

Had 299 regular season hits, drove in 193 runs and scored 126 while hitting 0.305 for his career.

Named MVP in the 1985 OASA All Ontario Intermediate 'AA' tournament won by Fraser Tavern

Named second baseman on the league's 25-year team

Visitation is being held at Martyn Funeral Home Friday- 6 – 8 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. While his memorial service is at 1 p.m. Sept. 10.