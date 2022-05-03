Long-time Sudbury football player loses cancer battle
The Sudbury Spartans senior amateur football team, one of nine in Ontario, is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Long-time offensive and defensive lineman Kevin White passed away Sunday night after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 56.
White was still actively listed on the team roster having played with the Spartans for 23 years, he was inducted into the Northern Football Conference Hall of Fame 10 years ago.
"His passion for football made his name synonymous with the sport in Sudbury, whether coaching or doing battle with the Sudbury Spartans for more than 25 years," his obituary said.
Originally from Carbonear, N.L., he worked as a senior supervisor at William Day Construction in Sudbury for 34 years.
His funeral is scheduled for Friday.
