Long-time U of G employee asks for parking consideration as retirement approaches

After working with the University of Guelph (U of G) for nearly half a century, Susan Craig is preparing to retire, but she hopes the university will consider covering her parking expenses for her final two months before retirement.

“I started working at the university in 1976. I spent 12 years in the University Centre mailroom, and then in 1988, I came to student housing,” said Craig.

The part-time residence desk clerk will welcome students back one last time as she returns for August and September before retiring.

She has a heart condition and needs a parking spot close enough to the building she works in.

“Well, yeah, I've had a few medical issues. I had open heart surgery years ago. And I have had a pacemaker since 1999. So, I'm actually on my fourth pacemaker right now,” Craig said.

The single mother works part-time at the school and juggled multiple jobs at points, to support her kids.

She asked the school to waive the monthly $95 parking fee given her health concerns and years of service, but said the request was denied.

For now, she has no choice but to pay the combined $190 for her final two months of parking.

She said having that money in her pocket would go a long way, considering she lives paycheque to paycheque.

She recognizes the rules, but wants a little bit of leniency in her last few months.

“I just think after all these years, it'd be nice to have a little bit of a bonus, but it is what it is,” she said.

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH RESPONDS

In a statement to CTV News, the university said they connected with Craig to provide support.

It goes on to say: "We value our community members and work to carefully accommodate any specific needs they may have. All University employees pay for parking. There are a variety of options and accommodations available. Employees can pay by the day, month, semester or annually. They can also cancel their parking at anytime, and be refunded for any full outstanding months. We welcome all employees to reach out to parking services to discuss individual options and accommodations."

Susan's son, Kyle, also stepped in to request compassion from the university but was turned down. He says despite his mother's struggles, Susan showed up to work every day over the years with a smile on her face.

“All I would ask is that someone like that would get respect on the way out the door. It doesn't seem to be that's what's happening,” he said.

The mother-son duo hopes the university reconsiders so Susan can roll out of the parking lot, and into retirement, on her final day – with a smile on her face.