Long-time Winnipeg lottery player wins $1M jackpot

A long-time lottery player has hit the jackpot, winning $1 million in the May 3 draw of LOTTO 6/49.

Winnipegger Sipho Simani has been a fan of LOTTO 6/49 for a number of years, and has always had a good feeling when it comes to the lottery.

“I’ve been playing LOTTO 6/49 for many years,” he said in a news release.

“For some reason, I’ve always had a feeling that I would win someday; and now I have!”

As for what he plans to do with his big win, Simani is thinking of making some investments.

“I would like to buy a couple of investment properties,” he said.

Simani bought his winning ticket at a Giant Tiger and checked his number online shortly after the draw.

He also won an additional $10 by matching three of the six main draw numbers on his ticket.