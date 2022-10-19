Long-vacant east Regina condo expected to be completed in 2023: developer

An east Regina condo that has sat unfinished for several years is expected to be completed by next year.

The unit, located on the corner of Green Apple Drive and Chuka Boulevard in the Greens on Gardiner, has stood half-complete and vacant since 2019. Fencing surrounding the project has fallen down and some of the building’s windowpanes are broken.

North Ridge Development Corporation bought the property with the intention of completing the project.

North Ridge CEO Pat Mah said the location is surrounded by attractive amenities including a school, green space and a mall.

“Outside of it being centrally located and infill neighbourhood, it also has all those amenities, so just from a strategic perspective the parcel is quite desirable,” Mah said.

The building was originally named the “Glass-House Condo” before running into construction delays.

“We understand it has run into a few construction delays and things like that but it is our intention to continue on with the building and finish it off,” Mah said.

The Arcola East Community Association has been a vocal supporter of the project getting completed.

“When there is an empty hole like this in the community, it can really be felt,” Tonaya McGregor, the communications director for the association, said. “You want to see places being developed.”

The community association is glad to know the land has sold and the developers look to complete the space.

“So many of them bought their homes here expecting that it was going to be this condo development and they have sat and waited for something to happen,” McGregor said. “At least we have this answer and we at least have this first step that will be great for people in this neighbourhood.”

Mah believes a completed structure will benefit the community.

“From a community perspective, it would help finish off that corner as you’re driving along Chuka Blvd,” Mah said.

With a proposed fire hall nearby, McGregor said there needs to be something there the community can benefit from.

“We are so close to the school or near where the new fire hall could be,” McGregor said. “Something the community can be proud of or at least something they can enjoy.”

Mah believes construction will be begin this fall and into the winter season with units being put on the market sometime next year.

