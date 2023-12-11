Long waitlists in Sudbury for free dental care as federal gov't announces new program

As the federal government rolled out details of its dental program Monday, the waitlists are already long in Sudbury to access free dental care services.

The Canadian Dental Care Program is a five-year, $13 billion program geared to households with a total income of less than $90,000 who don't have private insurance.

At Sudbury's Cambrian College, the Dental and Massage Clinic offers free dental services as a way for dental hygiene students to gain experience while supporting the community at the same time.

Clinic manager Terri Gainer said 180 appointments are available weekly, which are often full.

"We have a wide demographic -- we have children, we have seniors, retirees, employees, students, international students," Gainer said.

She said it's too early to tell the impact the program will have.

"We've been around since the ‘70s providing this program, I don’t see that changing in the foreseeable future," Gainer said.

"I think we will continue to provide the community with the services it needs."

Additionally, Cambrian has expanded its dental hygiene program to allow for January enrolment to meet increased demand for the program.

"We do have the enrolment numbers there so it’s only going to continue to grow and prosper," she said.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts offers dental screening clinics and financial assistance for people younger than 18 and seniors.

Stephanie Meyer, oral and vision program manager, said the waitlist for service is long, particularly for seniors.

LONG WAITLIST

"The seniors program does have a very long waitlist, so by having the Canadian Dental Care Plan, it's going to make it much more accessible, especially for our seniors right now," Meyer said.

It's estimated one in four Canadians avoid going to the dentist because they can’t afford it. Meyer said cost is a huge barrier.

"Many Canadians, including Sudburians, who don’t have access to dental insurance and they don’t access dental care because they can't afford it," she said.

Meyers said the program will ease pressure on the health care system.

"It's going to bring some relief,” she said.

“It's going to take stress away from the emergency departments, from people coming in that don’t have dental insurance.”

Seniors 87 and older will be able to put in their applications later in December. Other age groups will be able to apply in the New Year.