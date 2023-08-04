Long weekend brings drop in gas prices, but little change in northern Ont.

The start of the long weekend has brought an atypical decrease in gas prices in much of Ontario – but not in much of the north.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said southern Ontario saw a four-cent decrease.

"In places like Ottawa, Toronto, Windsor, as far north as Huntsville, North Bay, you're definitely going to see that price decrease," he said.

Further in northern Ontario, McTeague said prices are slower to react.

"North of that, we tend to see prices get a little bit stickier,” he said.

“When they drop, they don’t drop quickly and when they rise, they don’t rise quickly either. So it's sometimes a bit of a delayed reaction."

McTeague said this time of year is peak season due to summer travel, but said demand has far outweighed supply.

"The Department of Energy revealed that inventory has dropped to a record never seen in 45 years of data collection, 17 million barrels week over week," he said.

"That would have seen prices rise dramatically, but instead we saw a drop because of not one, but two debt bond agencies downgrading U.S. credit worthiness, and that had markets in a complete panic."

Usually, gas prices change in September, but McTeague said prices could go even higher.

"Two big refineries in the United States will be shutting down for maintenance, longer than expected," he said.

"That will keep upward pressure on prices."