Long weekend health orders to remain in effect until the end of the week in Manitoba

Manitoba’s public health orders implemented ahead of the May long weekend will stay in effect for the rest of the week, the province announced Tuesday.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced that rules on public gatherings implemented last week, along with all other current public health orders, will be in effect until May 29 at 12:01 a.m.

The measures announced last week include no gatherings outdoors with people from different households, including at recreation areas, golf courses, and parks. In addition, only one person per household is allowed to go into a business, with exceptions such as caregivers helping those who they’re caring for.

“These measures were put in place, strong measures, to limit gatherings, to limit close contacts (which is) particularly important with the increasing transmission possibilities of these variants of concern,” Pallister said.

Roussin said the province has to take strong action to end the transmission chain and bring down case numbers.

“We know that is what Manitobans don’t want to hear, and we know it’s been a frustrating 15 months, but we know that our hospitals are being stretched to the limits right now,” he said.

The province added the decision also gives health officials more time to monitor the case and patient numbers in Manitoba.

On Tuesday, Manitoba reported 259 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 49,046.

Pallister and Roussin once again urged Manitobans to follow the current public health orders.

“We need Manitobans to continue to stay home now, flatten the curve of the third wave and beat back COVID, so we can enjoy the rest of what our Manitoba summer has to offer together,” Pallister said.

Roussin added that people need to stay home as much as possible.

“It’s the best way to limit the number of contacts with those outside of our household,” he said.

Both Pallister and Roussin urged Manitobans to get vaccinated to help stop the third wave.

“We need you to step up and be part of the solution,” Pallister said.