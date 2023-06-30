Long weekend signals start to busy summer travel

The parking lot was packed at a rest stop west of Sudbury Friday, with travellers making a pit stop before continuing to their long weekend destination.

Edward Visca was travelling to Sault Ste. Marie to visit a friend's cottage. He said he's found the roads busy.

"It's been super busy," Visca said.

"The washroom, Tim Hortons, Wendy's is packed."

Another traveller, Mark Quarricky, said he was returning from Newfoundland, heading west to his hometown of Vancouver.

"The twin highways are great, but when you hit the single lanes, you just have to be patient," Quarricky said.

"We were expecting to hit a bunch of traffic, especially the Canada Day long weekend. We're just hoping we'll find camping along the way."

Leading up to the Canada Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police began its annual campaign aimed at increasing safety on the roads, waterways and trails.

OPP West Nipissing Acting Sgt. Rob Lewis said one of the focuses of the campaign this year is ensuring individuals use proper safety equipment.

Lewis said during the last four years, more than 400 fatalities on the road, water and trails could have been prevented by using safety equipment.

"What we do find is because it’s a long weekend, people seem to relax a little bit more, they're not attentive to what they're doing," Lewis said.

"Areas are more congested with vessels or on highways with cars or ATV trails so there's higher instances of this happening."

OPP will also be monitoring for the Big Four, which includes impaired, distracted driving or any type of careless driving on the highways. Lewis said he understands people are eager to get to their destinations this weekend, but it should be done safely.

"We know highways will be congested but we don't want anyone to get hurt," he said.

At the Greater Sudbury Airport, the Canada Day long weekend signals the start of a busy summer travel season. Christopher Pollesel, manager of passenger experience and customer engagement, said anyone heading to the airport should plan ahead.

"Check your flight status, download the app and be ready for anything the travel weekend will bring your way," Pollesel said.

He said the airport is prepared for a busy season. As of July 1, the airport will offer a third Air Canada flight departing from Sudbury to Toronto.

"It will be a Q400 aircraft, which is a 78-seater aircraft versus the 50-seater aircraft we've been receiving since the winter here in Sudbury," Pollesel said.

"So that means more seats and more flights out of Sudbury with Air Canada."