Long weekend travel: BC Ferries traffic expected to peak Monday, sailings cancelled over weather

BC Ferries says traffic is expected to peak Monday afternoon, as people head home from the Easter long weekend.

Extra sailings have been added, but staffing shortages continue to be an issue.

Few reservations were available on the major routes as of Monday morning and some sailings had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The following sailings were cancelled:

6:15 a.m. departing Departure Bay - Queen of Cowichan

6:15 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay - Queen of Oak Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Departure Bay - Queen of Oak Bay

8:25 a.m. departing Horseshoe Bay - Queen of Cowichan

BC Ferries said it would be contacting customers on the cancelled sailings and trying to fit them onto later departures, if possible.

“What they told us was wind out of Nanaimo,” said Gavin Jones, who was among those waiting in line to sail from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay on Monday morning. “What are you going to do, right? Not going to sail if it’s dangerous.”

“You can’t control the weather, you can only control how you react to certain situations,” said Amish Dobson, who was visiting Vancouver from Duncan for the Rugby Sevens tournament.

As of 12 p.m., sailings were full from Departure Bay to Horseshow Bay until the 5:55 p.m. departure, which was filling up fast.

Nanaimo’s main alternate route from Duke Point to Tsawwassen terminal also saw heavy volumes on Monday, with sailings listed at full until 8:15 p.m. Evening sailings were also quickly filling up.

BC Ferries says the Easter weekend is traditionally one of the busiest of the year and traffic is expected to be similar to pre-pandemic levels.

“Customers driving on board without a booking may experience sailing waits. If you're travelling without a booking and your plans are flexible we recommend travel at less busy times or walking on board,” wrote BC Ferries in a tweet.

The most popular times for travel of the Easter weekend are typically Thursday evening, Friday morning and Monday afternoon.

“Customers with a booking should plan to arrive 45 to 60 minutes before their sailing. Customers walking on board should plan to arrive 45 minutes before their sailing,” wrote BC Ferries.

Additional sailings have been added to the major routes, but BC Ferries is at the mercy of Transport Canada rules that require there to be a certain number of staff on board.

Crew shortages have been a major issue in recent months, largely due to the pandemic.

People calling in sick, vaccination policies, and difficulties recruiting international candidates due to COVID-19 have all been factors.

The lack of staff has been affecting sailing times and plans to provide additional service on some routes.

Travellers faced massive delays on Thursday, when a vessel on one of the busiest routes had to be taken offline.

The Queen of Oak Bay suffered a hydraulic failure of its steering pump late Wednesday night, becoming stranded not far from Departure Bay.

It had to be tugged into Horseshoe Bay, making what should have been a two-hour sailing five hours long.

Those issues appear to be resolved now and the vessel has been added back into the roster.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach