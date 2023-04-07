Long-weekend weather: More rain on the way across B.C.'s South Coast

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as the South Coast's soggy Easter long weekend continues.

For Metro Vancouver, the weather agency is predicting a wide range of total rainfall amounts, with as little as 30 millimetres and as much as 150 forecast to fall through Sunday evening.

"Rainfall amounts will vary considerably depending on locations and elevations," ECCC's statement for Metro Vancouver reads.

"Generally speaking, higher rainfall amounts are expected over West Vancouver, the North Shore and Howe Sound region over the higher terrain."

Two weather systems are expected to hit the region in quick succession, forming what ECCC called a "long-duration rainfall event." Rain is expected to resume on Friday night over Vancouver Island and on Saturday morning over the Lower Mainland.

Rain will continue into Saturday night, and the second storm will arrive on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said freezing levels are expected to begin around 1,000 metres, but are expected to rise to as high as 1,500 metres as the storms progress.

"Heavy rainfall along with melting snow will cause river levels to rise rapidly," ECCC said. "Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

On Thursday, the B.C. River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Wind warnings are also in effect for the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island, with Environment Canada forecasting sustained winds of 70 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 90 overnight Friday and into Saturday.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," ECCC said in the warnings.

"High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."

VANCOUVER CANADIANS HOME OPENER POSTPONED

Metro Vancouver also saw rain for much of the day Thursday and Friday before the anticipated weekend storms.

The wet weather led to poor field conditions at Nat Bailey Stadium, prompting the Vancouver Canadians to postpone their home opener, which was scheduled for Friday night.

In a tweet, the team said it would make up the postponed game in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1:05 p.m.

Given the forecast, those games may also be in jeopardy.