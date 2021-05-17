Long working hours are killing people and pandemic could make it worse: UN Working more than 55 hours a week increases the risk of death from heart disease and strokes, according to a United Nations study out Monday. KW Oktoberfest building to undergo transformation The KW Oktoberfest office in downtown Kitchener is getting a facelift through a joint redevelopment venture, the festival announced in a release on Monday. Man from Temiskaming Shores charged with child pornography offences An online child sexual exploitation investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old man from Haileybury on child pornography offences. 59.7% of adults 18+ vaccinated across Windsor-Essex The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.