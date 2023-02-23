Longer TTC waits coming soon. These are the routes that will be impacted

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is set to roll out changes next month that will hike the wait times of more than a dozen bus routes by up to 11 minutes.

These changes will impact nearly 40 bus routes – 37 daytime routes and two overnight – beginning March 26, as detailed in a TTC document from the Chief Strategy and Customer Officer to the board.

Overall, 20 per cent of TTC routes will see changes take place.

The TTC says 18 per cent of these changes will result in shorter transit times, another 18 per cent will lead to identical wait times and 52 per cent will mean mounting wait times by up to three minutes. Meanwhile, eight per cent of schedule changes will lead to longer wait times between three and 11 minutes. The remaining changes will suspend express services.

These are the bus routes that will experience the most heavily impacted wait times:

• 9-Bellamy/ Afternoon peak/ Mon - Fri - 4 mins

• 9-Bellamy/ Early evening/ Mon - Fri - 3 mins

• 9-Bellamy/ Early evening/ Sat - 6 mins

• 9-Bellamy/ Morning/ Sun - 4 mins

• 9-Bellamy/Afternoon/Sun - 6 mins

• 41-Keele/ Early evening/ Mon - Fri - 3 mins

• 941-Keele Express/ Morning and afternoon peaks/ Mon - Fri - 4 mins

• 78-St Andrews/ Afternoon peak/ Mon - Fri - 5 mins

• 37-Islington/ Early morning/ Sun - 6 mins

• 122-Graydon Hall/ Midday/ Mon - Fri - 11 mins

• 122-Graydon Hall/ Late evening/ Sat - Sun - 4 mins

• 133-Neilson/ Late evening/ Mon - Fri - 6 mins

• 133-Neilson/ Late evening/ Sat - 4 mins

• 133-Neilson/ Late evening/ Sun - 6 mins

• 905-Eglinton East Express / Mon - Fri

Morning peak - 6 mins 45 secs

Early morning - 4 mins

Afternoons peak - 6 mins

Midday - 3 mins

Early evening - 3 mins

• 905-Eglinton East Express / Sat

Early morning - 4 mins

Morning - 4 mins

Afternoon - 7 mins

• 905-Eglinton East Express - Sun - 5 mins 30 secs

• 953-Steeles East Express/ Morning peak/ Mon - Fri - 4 mins

• 953-Steeles East Express/ Afternoon peak/ Mon - Fri - 4 mins 45 secs

The TTC says these changes are set to take place in an effort to align service with demand, as the TTC projects ridership to reach 75 per cent of pre-COVID levels by the end of 2023.This will result in a change in current scheduled service hours, from 96 per cent to 91 per cent of its pre-COVID-19 service. These assumptions were taken into consideration when the TTC’s $2.38 billion budget was recently approved.

After the budget was unveiled, TTCriders, an advocacy organization representing Toronto transit users, said service cuts will only drive users away. In turn, reducing safety and making climate goals further to reach. The advocacy group said these cuts will leave transit users waiting longer for a bus, streetcar or subway –“and when their TTC vehicle arrives, it will be more crowded.”

The ridership forecast makes the assumption there will be no more COVID-19 waves that result in restrictions. Capacity standards were reduced in peak periods to provide room for physical distancing during the pandemic. The TTC also expects office workers to commute approximately two days a week by the end of the year.

A second phase of service adjustments is scheduled to take place on May 7, but the list of service cjanges is currently unavailable.

In total, the TTC says these reduced operating costs will result in $50.4 million gross, and $46.5 million net in 2023.