Longer wait times expected at Brantford General Hospital’s ER

Staff with the Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) say the emergency department at Brantford General Hospital is under extreme pressure.

Staffing shortages and a high volume of patients needing care are among the reasons why BCHS says people can expect longer than usual wait times.

“Everyone is working tirelessly to ensure patients receive the care they need,” said a communications officer with the BCHS in an email.

Staff suggest if community members are not experiencing a medical emergency, consider the following healthcare options before coming to the hospital:

Consult your family physician if your issue can wait 24 hours or longer

Visit the Urgent Care Centre at the Willett, Paris

Health Connect Ontario, to chat with a registered nurse 24/7 via phone or web chat

