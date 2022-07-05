iHeartRadio

Longstanding Osborne Village buildings to be demolished on Tuesday

image.jpg

A pair of longstanding buildings in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village are set to be demolished beginning on Tuesday.

CTV News Winnipeg confirmed that the old antiques store and the Gags Unlimited building are coming down.

Imrie Demolition is in charge of knocking down the structures. The company said it will begin with the antiques building on Tuesday morning and then move on to the Gags Unlimited building.

12