Longtime Sudbury bakery forced to move to new location

A Sudbury bakery that has been in operation for 62 years is rising to meet its latest challenge.

Leinala's Bakery Scandinavian Foods is being forced to find a new location because of structural repairs needed to the building it's operated out of for the past 28 years.

The bakery has been operating on Caswell Drive under the parking garage at Lockerby Towers, but is being evicted while repairs to the structure are completed.

It has secured a new location in the Eddie's strip mall in the South End.

The head baker told CTV News that all of the recipes stem back to a grandmother who began baking for the Finnish army before immigrating to Canada.

"I am proud of us being in business this long and just being able to continue the business that my grandparents started," said Aaron Laakso.

"Hopefully, they are proud of what we have accomplished here."

Aaron's sister, Erika, is the manager and the pastry baker.

"They are my grandmother's recipes but they are very focused on Finnish traditional foods," she said.

“So Pulla, Finnish meat pies we use a lot of cardamom. We use a lot of cinnamon use a lot of butter.”

The bakery said one of the most popular pastries over the years is the jelly pig.

"Jelly pigs are a huge hit," said Aaron.

"They’re a donut filled with raspberry jam and tossed in sugar but it's the shape of them that gets people."

The brother and sister team carrying on the strong Finnish baking tradition and legacy said they are excited for the new location.

"We don't import them but we bring in a lot of foods and Finnish crystal and sauna supplies so it's also more like a Finnish spot,” said Erika.

"So in a way it's not just a bakery, it's been a cultural spot for the Finnish population."

Aaron said dealing with customers is a joy.

"You get a great feeling baking for people and servicing them and just seeing smiles on their faces," he said.

"It's wonderful to know that you have done something to brighten someone else's day."

The last day of baking at the Caswell Drive location is Nov. 16.

The Laaksos said they hope to open their new location sometime in the New Year, but said they are currently exploring a temporary option to bake for their loyal customers over Christmas.