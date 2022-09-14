Longtime Windsor rock band climbs Billboard music charts with new song ‘Addicted To The Drug’

Ashes of Soma was a big local act when the band started 20 years ago.

But “life happened.”

The band members got new jobs, started families and touring and playing live shows was no longer possible.

“We just got older and I think it was time,” recalls drummer Paul Doman. “It was time to go and do different things. Everybody had a different job and then we just kind of moved on from there.”

However, Ashes of Soma never stopped playing. They never broke up. In fact, the band kept recording and collaborating in the studio.

Over the past decade, the popular Windsor rock band has laid down about 40 tracks, including “Addicted to the Drug” — a career resurgence — which has now popped up on the Billboard Chart.

“It was unreal. We debuted at 38. And I was ‘cool.’ Like we could have stayed at 38 and I would have been happy with it,” says Doman. “And we moved up to 36 and then 30. And now 25. People are liking it.”

Number 25 on the Billboard Chart, with loads of content in the can and ready to go.

“We have 10 more coming and I feel that they are better than that first single, so, we’ll put it out, just keep putting more and more out,” says Randy Gray, the lead singer.

Gray now operates a business and says touring “like back in the day” will be tough for the group, which now consists of five members: Randy Gray as lead vocalist, Mike Preney on guitar, Joel Bishop playing the bass, Paul Doman on the drums and Dave Creed as additional vocals.

But now boasting a taste of success, the band continues to write new songs and lay down tracks in their respective studios.

“Where music comes from, whether it's a gift from the gods, or you know, some magic that just drops in your head, as long as that magic can still keep happening and what drops in your head is relevant, or good quality and something that somebody wants to hear… As long as they'll still keep listening, we’ll keep showing up,” says Gray.

What makes recording music without much performing possible, according to Gray, is the digital music age and streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

“I think it's great and it's fun and it's great to see that we did it without a label and without all kinds of big money backers, which that's kind of like what you needed years ago,” says Gray. “Now you can kind of do it on your own.”

As for live shows, the band would like to make it happen, but time will tell.

“I think we’ve still got it,” says Doman.

“We’ll keep working away,” echoes Gray. “As long as people keep listening, we’ll keep putting it out.”

“Nothings done until it’s done.”