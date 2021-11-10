'Look again!' Art Gallery of Windsor brings its art to city sidewalks

When the pandemic hit the Art Gallery of Windsor was forced to close its doors.

“In some ways, it really sparked some creativity in us,” says AGW executive director, Jennifer Matotek, which brought the ‘Look Again! Outside’ project to life.

Nine works of art — which are on display inside the gallery, are now framed and bolted into sidewalks around the core.

“We’re trying to create a really culturally vibrant, exciting downtown, a magnet for people, where they know that if they want to experience art and culture, downtown Windsor is the place to go,” says Matotek.

The pieces are life-sized reproductions, which Matotek says are quite impervious to whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

The city waived fees to install the art — and many donors, including the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation, stepped up to make the project possible.

They’ll be on display for a year and already, people are taking notice.

“It’s Canadiana, you don’t have to go to the gallery to see these beautiful pieces of art, they’re just right here on the street for your enjoyment,” says John Ansell, who works at Dog’s Breakfast, across the street from one of the outdoor paintings.

“Sometimes you just get busy and you’re not able to go into an art gallery, so it’s nice that you just walk down the street and see something beautiful,” echoes Shantal Nantau, who saw one of the works while taking a stroll along Maiden Lane.

In early 2022, the AGW is teaming up with Montreal-based Moment Factory, turning these pieces of art into an augmented reality treasure hunt game.

Each sign will feature a distinct QR code where you’ll be able to learn about the artist and location, creating a digital art experience.

“We’re trying to think of different layers and different ways that people can access and think about art through the way we’ve displayed it and the experiences that we’re framing around it for people,” Matotek says.

The Art Gallery of Windsor is back open to the public and Matotek hopes the public exhibition will draw people back inside.

“We hold these artworks in the public trust for the people for Windsor,” she says. “To be able to get them outside our walls, into the community into places where you wouldn’t expect them, I think is a beautiful gift to our community.”