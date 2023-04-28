Look behind the scenes with ‘Doors Open Guelph’
After a three-year-hiatus, members of the public are being invited for a special look behind-the-scenes this weekend as part of ‘Doors Open Guelph’.
A number of Guelph’s most historically, architecturally and culturally significant buildings will be open on Saturday.
People will receive free guided tours and interactive experiences behind-the-scenes at a number of locations including the Dominion Public Building, The Petrie Building, Sleeman Breweries, Spring Mill Distillery, The Muslim Society of Guelph, Gurdwara – Guelph Sikh Society, and Guelph Waterworks Pumping Station Engine House.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The city is also hosting free walking and bike tours with the Guelph Hiking Trail Club and Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation. Participants are being asked to register in advance.
