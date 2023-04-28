iHeartRadio

Look behind the scenes with ‘Doors Open Guelph’


The Dominion Public Building is one location welcoming visitors as part of 'Open Doors Guelph'. (City of Guelph/Dominion Public Building)

After a three-year-hiatus, members of the public are being invited for a special look behind-the-scenes this weekend as part of ‘Doors Open Guelph’.

A number of Guelph’s most historically, architecturally and culturally significant buildings will be open on Saturday.

People will receive free guided tours and interactive experiences behind-the-scenes at a number of locations including the Dominion Public Building, The Petrie Building, Sleeman Breweries, Spring Mill Distillery, The Muslim Society of Guelph, Gurdwara – Guelph Sikh Society, and Guelph Waterworks Pumping Station Engine House.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The city is also hosting free walking and bike tours with the Guelph Hiking Trail Club and Guelph Coalition for Active Transportation. Participants are being asked to register in advance.

12