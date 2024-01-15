Look familiar? CKPS hoping to identify this person
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead - CTVNews.ca
Melanie Kentner
Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual.
Polise say the person was involved in several theft investigations in Ridgetown and Chatham.
If you have any information to assist this investigation or can identify this individual, please contact Const. Hilary Pomajba hilaryp@chatham-kent.ca; Const. Dylan Moniz at dylanm@chatham-kent.ca or Constable Cheryl McVicar at cherylm@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-436-6600. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
