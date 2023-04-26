Look who joined the picket along side striking PSAC workers in London

Day six of the strike by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) saw the picket in downtown London swell in size.

The London and District Labour Council held a solidarity rally outside the federal building on Talbot Street.

Among the public sector unions joining the line were the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), OPSEU, and the teachers’ unions.

Patti Dalton of the London and District Labour Council applauded the unity shown by the many union locals that took part.

She said all workers have a reason to care about the outcome of the PSAC strike.

“We recognize that when union members walk the line they are walking the line for all units and that contributes to gains for all unions,” Dalton explained.