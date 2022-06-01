'Looking a lot better': Optimism in Weyburn as Sask. Oil and Gas Show finishes its first day

Renewed optimism in Saskatchewan’s oil patch is evident as Weyburn plays host to the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Show, which runs from June 1st to June 2nd.

Saskatchewan’s oil and gas industry is rebounding after a serious slump at the start of the pandemic.

Hundreds of industry representatives are meeting at the show to discuss opportunities as oil prices reach record highs. However, some challenges to growth remain.

Dan Cugnet, Chair of the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Show said they are optimistic they will see more activity in the province in the fall but is based on supply chain problems as well.

“You know if one thing’s missing it doesn’t work. You can have all the ingredients on the table but if you don’t have sugar, you can’t make a cake. So I think there’s this notion that we can just flip the switch on and there’s a bunch of money in oil again and it’s not there yet,” he said.

Premier Scott Moe is attending the two day event in Weyburn. He spoke of the need for energy security and lessons learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“[We want to] ensure that we are providing our energy and our food for ourselves,” he said. “Ensure that we have that security so that we aren’t putting ourselves at risk like we’re seeing in other areas of the world.”

The industry has turned around but not to the level of the last boom a decade ago. Those at the show are feeling optimistic.

“Things are looking up and we’ve got everybody back to work and it’s going to be fairly busy this summer,” said Dennis Day of Fast Trucking.

“The industry is looking a lot better this year. I think that activity has certainly picked up,” said Rob Caouette of Redhead Artificial Lift.

Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Polievre delivered a message for the oil industry as his team promoted membership two days ahead of the cut-off date for new members to vote.

“I want to axe the carbon tax to lower costs for consumers and workers, remove the government gatekeepers so that we can produce our own Canadian energy, our own oil and gas and ban dictator oil from Canada altogether,” he said.

Those in the oil industry don’t expect prices to remain at current highs indefinitely, but feel it is averaging out in the $100 range, which is enough to secure a strong performance in the Saskatchewan oil patch.