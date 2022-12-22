Looking back at 2022: Riverview apartment fire displaces 15 families near the holidays

Imagine losing everything, over the course of one night right before the holidays.

That’s what 15 families experienced on Dec. 5 in Yorkton, as an apartment caught fire not once, but twice overnight. The first, deemed not suspicious and the second believed to have been deliberately set.

Yorkton Fire Department believes it may have been set intentionally.

From Wednesday to Friday CTV News is highlighting three of Yorkton’s top stories of 2022, as chosen by members of the CTV Yorkton newsroom.

Wednesday, we took a look back at Yorkton’s newest landmark, and the unveiling of Yorkton Tribal Council’s tipi.

Unlike larger municipalities, Yorkton is not used to dealing with large-scale fires, such as the one experienced in early-December. You’d have to go back to 2014 for the last blaze that also impacted an apartment block.

What makes the local fire department and RCMP suspicious is the fact that the second fire on Dec. 6, located at Riverview Place, began in a different area than the first. There was also apparent evidence of a break-in, according to authorities.

“We were at this location last night, the fire was out and this fire started in a totally different place,” Yorkton Fire Chief Trevor Morrissey said following the fire on Dec. 6.

Fire crews rescued residents from balconies around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 during the first fire. Crews then responded to a second fire around 4:30 a.m. the next day. The second blaze had the building completely engulfed in flames.

“We are fairly certain it’s [been set] by hand, there was evidence of an intrusion when we came back,” Morrissey said on Dec. 6.

As of Tuesday RCMP and the Fire Department have yet to update the situation and confirmed charges have not been laid linked to Riverview Place.

Morrissey said weather conditions have slowed the process of the investigation, with the scene turned over to the insurance company as it continues its own independent investigation.

There have been no casualties discovered to date, but two firefighters were hurt with non-life threatening injuries while battling the blaze, as an explosion impeded the investigative process.

Organizations such as Red Cross, Victim Services and the nearby Yorkton Alliance church helped the displaced residents, as did one local dance club.

Extravadance is still accepting donations at its Yorkton, Canora and Preeceville locations.

“Basically, if you look around your house and anything you have, they have none of that,” said owner Kristin Webber on Dec. 6.

Daniel Lerat lived on the second floor of the building for nearly a year and the blaze left him in disbelief.

“I’m still in shock, I’m still processing it. It’s a big loss, especially this time of year,” Lerat said on Dec. 6.

According to Melanie Horton, emergency management coordinator with the Canadian Red Cross, no families with young children were impacted by the fire.