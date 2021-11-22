Looking back at a year of investigations into alleged military sexual misconduct

The Canadian military has spent the last year grappling with sexual misconduct investigations of its highest ranking members, deepening the call for a complete internal culture shift.

The revolving door of senior officers stepping down or stepping aside has stirred up criticism not only of the leadership of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) but also of the federal government for not taking action to protect victims.

In light of concerns of a tarnished reporting system, a second external review is currently underway to put forward “concrete recommendations” to establish a more independent structure. It’s not unlike the mandate of the review led by Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps in 2015.

CTVNews.ca put together a timeline of investigations of top officials launched by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) dating back to February, 2021.

So far, none of the allegations in any case have been tested or proven in court and all identified military personnel or their legal representatives, except Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan who media haven’t been able to reach, have denied any wrongdoing.

GEN. JONATHAN VANCE

Investigation launched:

Feb. 2021

Investigation concluded:

July 2021

Allegation:

Sexual misconduct

Outcome:

Charged with one count of obstruction of justice

Military police launched an investigation into former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance on Feb. 4 following media reports detailing two accounts of inappropriate behavior with female subordinates. Maj. Kellie Brennan, who was identified as one of the women, told a House of Commons committee that she and Vance were engaged in a sexual relationship since 2001 and he fathered two of her eight children. In July, CAF and the Department of National Defence issued a statement stating that Vance had been charged with one count of obstruction of justice for attempting to persuade a woman identified as “K.B.” to make false statements about their past relationship. His case will go to trial in May, 2023.

ADMIRAL ART MCDONALD

Investigation launched:

Feb. 2021

Investigation concluded:

Aug. 2021

Allegation:

Sexual misconduct

Outcome:

No charges laid

Vance’s successor, Admiral Art McDonald, voluntarily stepped aside the same month after it was revealed he too was under investigation. The details of the sexual misconduct allegation have not been made public. Various media outlets have reported that it relates to an incident from 2010 during a social gathering aboard a warship. Provost Marshal Brig.-Gen. Simon Trudeau announced in August that the investigation concluded there was not enough evidence to lay charges against McDonald.

VICE-ADMIRAL HAYDN EDMUNDSON

Investigation launched:

March 2021

Investigation concluded:

Ongoing

Allegation:

Sexual assault

Outcome:

TBD

Vice-Admiral Edmundson, the officer responsible for human resources within the Forces, was put on indefinite leave with pay in March as military police launched an investigation into an allegation of rape. Media reported snippets of the allegation brought forward by former military member Stephanie Viau that details an incident that allegedly took place in 1991.

MAJ. GEN. DANY FORTIN

Investigation launched:

May 2021

Investigation concluded:

Aug. 2021

Allegation:

Sexual misconduct

Outcome:

Charged with one count of sexual assault (with Quebec prosecutor)

The former head of Canada’s vaccine logistics, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, was removed from his position in May, five days after the CFNIS referred a sexual misconduct investigation to the Quebec prosecution service. The allegation dates back to early 1988 when he was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que. In Aug., Fortin was charged with one count of sexual assault. He said he will “vigorously” defend himself against the charge. On Nov. 5, the defence lawyers and prosecutor agreed to postpone the hearing until Dec. 20. The judge agreed to the request.

LT.-GEN. STEVEN WHELAN

Investigation launched:

May 2021

Investigation concluded:

Ongoing

Allegation:

Sexual misconduct

Outcome:

TBD

Military police launched their investigation into “historic” allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Lt. Gen. Steven Whelan in May. Whelan was Edmundson’s successor. Despite the investigation, the senior commander stayed in his role while the probe was underway for five months. In October, Whelan agreed to step aside given “recent developments” in the investigative process.

LT.-GEN. TREVOR CADIEU

Investigation launched:

Sept. 2021

Investigation concluded:

Ongoing

Allegation:

Sexual misconduct

Outcome:

TBD

The promotion of Lt.-Gen. Cadieu to the top of the Canadian army was halted this fall after an investigation was launched following an allegation of sexual misconduct reported by a female veteran. Cadieu was scheduled to take over as commander on Sept. 7, but the ceremony was suspended two days prior as the CFNIS was investigating "historical allegations" against him.