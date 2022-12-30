Looking back on Grey Cup 109 in Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders may not have been in championship contention in the 2022 season, but Grey Cup 109 and the surrounding festival left many fun memories for those who attended.
From festival fun like a massive slide and a Super Smash Bros. tournament through to the game itself, organizers said the week exceeded expectations in terms of attendance.
“We had pretty high expectations I think and it exceeded our expectations,” Grey Cup Festival Co-Chair Craig Reynolds said following the big game.
The game itself ended in dramatic fashion as two blocked field goals left fans in disbelief – and the Toronto Argonauts as champions.
“It was an amazing game,” said Robin Porter, an Argos fan from Sudbury following the game. “It’s nice to have a really close game where everyone could really get into the action.”
With files from Donovan Maess and Stefanie Davis.
