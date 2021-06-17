Looking for a bicycle? Windsor charity plans refurbished bike sale event

A Windsor-Essex charity is planning a refurbished bicycle event this weekend.

The “Re-Cycle Event” takes place in the parking lot of Society of Saint Vincent de Paul location at 1245 Lauzon Road on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Our bike volunteers will be there to help you select the right bike for you,” says general manager Rosanne Winger.

Credit and debit are accepted. All proceeds to support the many programs of Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Windsor and Essex County.

Saint Vincent de Paul retail store locations and donation centres reopened on Monday, a few days after the region entered Step 1 of the Ontario Roadmap to Reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.