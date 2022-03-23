Looking for a job? Calgary to hold Youth Hiring Fair in April
The City of Calgary will be holding its annual Youth Hiring Fair next month, and the deadline for companies to register to attend is Thursday.
The hiring fair, put on by the Youth Employment Centre (YEC), will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at the Big Four Building in Stampede Park.
The event will feature employment opportunities from a variety of industries.
City officials say it typically attracts more than 5,000 job seekers between the ages of 15 and 24 who are looking for part-time, full-time, permanent, casual or seasonal positions.
This year marks the 24th yearthe event will be held.
For more information or to register your company to attend, visit the City of Calgary's website.
Attention EMPLOYERS. 90% SOLD OUT.
The Youth Hiring Fair deadline is TOMORROW, March 24th to register your company to attend.
For more information visit: https://t.co/fyNZjHhH2G #hiringfair #jobfair #employers #hiring pic.twitter.com/yZHxulomjt
