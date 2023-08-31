Looking for family friendly activities on Labour Day Monday? Here’s what the city is offering

With the final long weekend of the summer nearly upon us, families are probably looking for recreational activities to enjoy with their kids.

The City of London is offering a wide array of free activities on the holiday Monday, including swimming, ice skating, pickle ball, arts and crafts, and more.

No registration is required for this activities, except for the ice skating sessions and slime workshop. Registration for those activities can be done online.

The city is encouraging families to “Simply show up and get active!”

Here is a full comprehensive list of free activities being offered by the City of London on Sept. 4.

Stronach Community Recreation Centre

Family open gym from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family Zumba from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Family Zumba from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Family Badminton from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Play on the Pad from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Just Dance from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Just Dance from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

East Lions Community Centre

Family badminton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Play in the Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Recreation swim from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family open gym from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Slime workshop from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family pickle ball from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Family crafts from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Just Dance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Family open gym from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre

Family badminton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family open gym from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Science workshop from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (registration required)

Science workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (registration required)

Family crafts from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Recreation swim from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Family badminton from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Family open gym from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

South London Community Centre

Family open gym from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Decorate a pancake from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family badminton from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Science workshop from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (registration required)

Science workshop from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (registration required)

StarTech.com Community Centre

Youth stick and puck from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (registration required)

Youth stick and puck from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (registration required)

Public skate from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (registration required)

Youth stick and puck from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (registration required)

Public skate from 12:30 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. (registration required)

North London Optimist Community Centre