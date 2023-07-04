Looking to add a new pooch to your family? The humane society has you covered

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says it’s nearing its capacity for dogs, and in an effort to help the pups find loving homes, will be hosting its biggest adoption event of the year.

According to the humane society, surrendered dog intake increased by 62 per cent and stray dog intake increased by 42 per cent, placing a strain on kennel space.

To help these dogs find a home, the humane society is holding the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ promo from July 6-8. All dogs who have been available for adoption for more than 30 days, who are over 100 lbs. and over four years old will be free. All other dogs will have their adoption fees reduced by 50 per cent.

“We have dozens of dogs in our care, and new dogs coming in every day,” executive director Melanie Coulter said. “Our intake of stray and surrendered dogs keeps growing, while adoption rates are not. We are hoping our community will choose to adopt this week and give a dog a loving home.”

According to the humane society, historically, animal welfare organizations worried that when adoption fees are reduced, some adopters may not feel the same attachment to their pet. However, extensive experience with these events in the U.S. and other research has proven that concern unfounded.

Even at these discounted adoption rates, all dog adoptions come with the usual package, the humane society says, including spay/neuter surgery, microchip, age appropriate vaccines, heartworm test, parasite treatment, and two sessions with the behaviour team.

“Our goal is to find forever homes for the dogs who have been waiting for a home for a while,” said shelter operations manager Rachel Dottermann. “For each home we find, it opens up a space for another dog in need.”

The ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday July 6-8 from 1:#0 to 6 p.m. each day. For the duration of this event, all dog adoption applications will be accepted only in-person.

Online applications will be paused for dogs, but will still be available to cats and small animals.