Looking to beat the heat at a beach? Here's a list of swim advisories in Simcoe County

Swim advisories are issued at a number of Simcoe County beaches, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The health unit issued a swim advisory for Couchiching Beach in Orillia Wednesday morning.

Here are some other beaches in Simcoe County that have swim advisories:

Minet's Point and Centennial Beach in Barrie

Leonard's Beach in Innisfil

Bayview Memorial Park in Oro Medonte

Atherly Ball Park Beach in Ramara

Washago Centennial Park Beach in Severn

Little Lake Park Beach in Midland

Rotary Champlain Wendat Park in Penetanguishene

Swimming advisories are issued when there are higher than normal bacteria levels in the water, which increases the risk of minor irritations or infections. An advisory does not mean the beach is closed, but the health unit says swimmers should avoid dunking their heads underwater or swallowing the water to prevent infections.