Looking to cross into Detroit next week? What you should know before travelling

If you can avoid using the tunnel beginning May 30 — do it.

“If you have to come through the tunnel you can certainly do it.” said Merrill Cain, public relations director for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

He is encouraging race fans who want to drive over from Canada to use the Ambassador Bridge.

“Any of the public parking structures downtown, they can park there and just walk into the circuit,” he said.

Transit Windsor tunnel bus service next weekend only goes as far as the tunnel exit.

“They can literally walk to the circuit cause you're pretty much right in the middle of the circuit when you come out of the tunnel,” Cain said.

From May 30 until June 4, Transit Windsor will drop people off at customs, turn around at Mariners church, pick up riders and return to Windsor.

“Because of the road closures down there and the location of the track for the Grand Prix we can't get any further than there safely so that's as far as we're going to go,” said Tyson Cragg, executive director of Transit Windsor.

The regular tunnel bus route and special events will not run during the six-day period next week but there are pedestrian walkways allowing access to the race and downtown Detroit.

The last time Transit Windsor offered shuttle to the Grand Prix was back in 2019 when it was still on Belle Isle. About 750 people took advantage of the ride.

With the Grand Prix shifting to downtown Detroit it's expected ridership could and should increase.

“We will be offering additional service during the Grand Prix in anticipation of the crowds,” Cragg said.

The cost is $15 to ride. The last bus of the day heads back to Windsor at 9:41 p.m.

Planning a race around an international border was a challenge but the circuit was designed to not impede border traffic.

A commuter coming into the U.S. next weekend can only turn right onto Jefferson Avenue.

Traffic to the tunnel will run parallel to the track before making the turn towards Canada.

“It was never even a concern to have that not part of the circuit,” Cain said. “We just knew that we would have to design it in such a way that people can access it.”