Looking to expand your family? BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions this weekend

Those hoping to adopt a new pet can do so for half the price this weekend, thanks to the BC SPCA's promotion to mark National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day on Sunday.

Starting Friday, all locations are offering 50 per cent off pet adoption fees until Sunday.

"April 30 is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day — a day to raise awareness about the tens of thousands of beautiful animals being cared for in animal care facilities across North America," reads a BC SPCA news release Thursday, adding that many locations are also hosting special activities and offering extended hours this weekend.

The animal welfare organization says many different pets come into its care for a variety of reasons.

"Sometimes guardians just aren't able to care for their pets and they seek our help to find them a new home," says Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA's senior director for community animal centres. "In other cases, animals are seized from dangerous or neglectful situations."

Earlier this year, the BC SPCA seized more than 60 dogs that were kept in "substandard conditions" by an individual in Mission who claimed to be operating a rescue organization.

"The goal of the BC SPCA is to provide emergency treatment and a safe, loving environment for animals — either at an SPCA facility or in a foster home until a new family can be found," McBride adds.

The SPCA says several recent studies have shown the positive impact pets can have on their owner's mental and physical health.

"We really saw during the pandemic how people turned to animals to help them cope with the social isolation that COVID brought," McBride says. "Pets can be such a gift in our lives, and our goal is to match the animals in our care with the needs of the people who are looking to adopt. We believe that there is a perfect match out there for every animal."

The BC SCPA says it cared for nearly 16,000 animals last year alone — from "horses to hamsters and everything in between."

To view animals available for adoption, visit their website.