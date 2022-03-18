Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges

The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23.

The province said the changes will “better reflect the cost of related provincial services” and is also expected to generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for 2022-23.

Increases will be seen for stunting and street racing fines, rising from $175 to $580 for stunting in a vehicle and from $150 to $580 for street racing for a first offence and to $1,400 for a second offence, followed by $2,100 for a third and subsequent offences.

Hunting, trapping and fishing license fees will increase by $5 for most Saskatchewan residents, with corresponding increases to Canadian resident and non-resident licence fees.

Cannabis application and annual permit fees will increase by 10 per cent to what the province said will better reflect administrative costs associated with reviewing and approving applications and processing permits.

Cottage land lease fees will rise an average of $118 per cottage lessee over the next four years.

Gravel permit fees will rise as part of a three-year phase in, which the province said will achieve rates that are more reflective of the market value.

Voluntary payment options and administrative penalties will be introduced for a breach or violation of the provisions of The Provincial Lands Act, 2016, The Crown Resource Lands Regulations, 2019 and The Wildlife Regulations, 1981.

Oil and Gas Crown Land Lease Fees related to surface rentals and battery site developments are being adjusted to what the province said will “reflect updated values”. The province also said the adjusted fee schedule will result in annual fee decreases for all existing oil and gas disposition holders, but added that small fee increases can be associated with the first year of a new well site, battery or road developments.

The annual rental rate for industry access roads is being reduced to maintain consistency with access fees for the oil and gas sector. However, a new annual disposition fee for minor access roads created for non-industrial use will be introduced, according to the province.

Oversight fees will be implemented as of July 1, 2022 and will be charged to the Funeral Cremation Services Council (FCSC) as well as the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission.

Meanwhile a change is expected to be revenue neutral for the Prospectus Fund Fact, Exchange-Traded Fund Fact and Classes Fees.

“Changes to the filing frequency of investment fund prospectuses will result in changes to the fees associated with such filings. The fee will now be triggered by the filing of a Fund Facts or Exchange-Traded Fund Facts,” the province said in a release.

The provincial government will release its budget for the upcoming fiscal year on March 23.