Looking to save on your cell or cable plan? One expert says the first step is to ask

When it comes to saving money on your cable or phone plan, one consumer expert recommends regularly negotiating or calling your service provider to ensure you are getting their best deals.

Tobie Stanger, a Consumer Reports senior editor, told CTV News Edmonton that service providers for monthly bills like phone plans, cable, internet, home alarms, or lawn services, will constantly have offers to keep gaining customers.

While the special prices in their fine print may indicate they are only available to new customers, Stanger suggests trying to see if you can get a loyalty bonus or ask if there are any other perks for existing customers.

"Especially if you have a bundle, where you have the cable, the internet," Stanger said. "These companies want to keep your business.

"And yet, if you do not continually bug them about the service you are getting and the price you are paying, they're going to assume you don't care," she added. "But you do care.

"So it's worth checking to see how they can give you a better deal."

Canada has three large wireless carriers, including Bell, Telus, Rogers, and subsidiary brands, which account for almost 90 per cent of mobile phone plan subscribers.

The remaining 10 per cent includes regional carriers and smaller market players, the Competition Bureau of Canada says.

Since 2014, the bureau has noted that Canadians are likely paying more when using a national mobile company.

Additionally, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has found that while the demand for mobile wireless service increases, Canadians still pay more for mobile phone service than in other jurisdictions.

On average, Canadians pay more than $90 a month for cell phone service. Statistics from the CRTC show that last year, the average consumer paid around $62 monthly for home internet.

When it comes to data, the average Canadian mobile subscriber rate is approximately $68, with the mean usage rate sitting at 2.9 gigabytes per month.

Stanger recommends consumers regularly review their usage to ensure they are getting value for the price and using the full breadth of services offered in their telecommunications packages.

"Look at the bill you have right now and see if maybe there are elements you can cut back on, if for example, on your wireless bill or on your home phone there are services you don't need anymore," she said.

Before your contract expires, Stanger says consumers should review their service packages and competitors' offerings. The Consumer Reports senior editor suggested touching base yearly if your services are on a month-to-month basis.

"Do your homework, what you think you can save," she added. "Look at the offers that your company is currently providing, even for new customers. They might be willing to give you a deal."

"And even when they give you what they say is their final best deal, you can say, can you help me out a little bit more?"

'NOTHING TO LOSE'

If the person you are speaking with on the phone isn't helpful, Stanger said it could be beneficial to ask to speak with a retention specialist or a supervisor — granted you are calling during regular business hours.

"You really have nothing to lose," Stanger said. "They're not going to say forget it, we don't want to deal with you."

When speaking with service providers, Stanger believes it is important to use open-ended questions instead of those that can be answered with a simple yes or no.

"(That way) they can give you the breadth of options available," she said. "If you say, do you have a discount available for blah, blah, blah, they'll just say yes or no. And that may be the end of it.

"If you say, what can you offer me, they are then going to have to go through all the list of what's available, and you can pick and choose," the consumer expert added. "It doesn't hurt after all that to say, what else can you do for me?"

Ultimately, if you've gotten the deal you wanted or a better offer from a service provider, Stanger says it is critical to get the representative to send you an email detailing the new offer.

"So you have it in writing," she added. "Then next time you get a bill, make sure it is reflected."

"If it isn't, you're going to have to make another call."

Bell Media owns CTV News, a division of Bell.