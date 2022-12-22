Looming winter storm puts the crunch on last-minute shopping

Last minute Christmas shoppers in Eastern Ontario were out on Thursday, one day ahead of the usual busiest shopping day of the season.

Many of them said they were trying to get ahead of the impending Christmas weekend winter storm.

"I actually heard about that this week," said Renfrew resident Brooke McWhirter, "and I actually picked up batteries and flashlights just in case because I heard the power might go out. We don't want to be stranded on Christmas with nothing."

McWhirter is like many across the province, using what precious time they have left before the storm hits to get all of their last-minute shopping done.

"I'm usually done like a month or two ahead, so this is really panicky for me."

The County of Renfrew has issued a significant weather warning ahead of the storm's arrival in the region.

The county says it may take longer for roads to be cleared, meaning treacherous conditions on roads to travel to stores, and difficulty finding street parking when visiting local businesses.

At Pick It Fence in Renfrew, manager Tracy Essiambre says they plan to stay open right up until the last minute on Christmas Eve despite the weather.

"There's definitely people in getting last minute things that they need," Essiambre tells CTV News.

"Today and tomorrow would always be really good shopping days for us anyway. But I think people will like be, 'Oh shoot let's get out before the storm and do that. And we're open until eight tonight."

Interac says the Friday before Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

"Last year we saw about 22 million transactions at point of sale across Canada and this year we're expecting a similar trend," says Will Keliehor, chief commercial officer with Interac.

And despite the weather expected to be frightful, there is belief that the Christmas spirit in Eastern Ontario will continue to be delightful.

"I don't think that there will be a drastic impact," says Keliehor.

"I think Canadians are resilient and there's pent up demand for shopping, and everyone needs a good holiday too."