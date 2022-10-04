Loose cattle, truck fire leads to road closure in Perth County: OPP
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A Perth County road was closed early Tuesday morning for cattle on the loose and a truck fire.
Around midnight, OPP tweeted that Perth Road 107 near Line 37 in Shakespeare was closed for a vehicle fire.
They later confirmed the closure was due to a truck fire and loose cattle.
Around 9:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.
Police say possible charges are pending.
