Loose cattle, truck fire leads to road closure in Perth County: OPP


A OPP cruiser in an undated photo. (CTV)

A Perth County road was closed early Tuesday morning for cattle on the loose and a truck fire.

Around midnight, OPP tweeted that Perth Road 107 near Line 37 in Shakespeare was closed for a vehicle fire.

They later confirmed the closure was due to a truck fire and loose cattle.

Around 9:30 a.m., the roadway reopened.

Police say possible charges are pending.

