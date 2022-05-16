Loose cows threatened at Old Woman Bay north of the Sault

Complaints about people hunting roaming cows in the area of Old Woman Road, on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, were reported by the OPP in tweets late Saturday and early Sunday.

"Under no circumstances, should anyone attempt to shoot and claim these animals," police said.

"Contractors were working in the area to corral the cows."

The 40 to 50 cows first started roaming Saturday afternoon after a truck was involved in a collision.

Police said as of Monday morning, about 30 cows were unaccounted for in the area..