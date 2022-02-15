Loosening of public health restrictions begins today in Manitoba
Manitoba is relaxing a number of its public health orders beginning on Tuesday, as the province is speeding up its reopening process.
Last week, officials announced it plans to have all restrictions – including proof of vaccination requirements and mask mandates— removed by March 15.
The first stage of lifting restrictions begins on Feb. 15, with Manitoba moving to yellow, or the caution level, on the pandemic response system.
Other changes that come into effect Tuesday include:
- Eliminating capacity limits at venues such as restaurants, licensed premises, entertainment venues, indoor and outdoor sporting events, and gatherings at private residences;
- Removing capacity limits at outdoor public gatherings. However, indoor public gatherings will be limited to 50 people unless proof of vaccination is required;
- No longer requiring people ages 12 to 17 participating in indoor sports and recreation to provide proof of vaccination or recent testing; and
- No longer requiring close contacts of a COVID-19 case to self-isolate. However, self-isolation is still recommended for those who live in a household with people with symptoms or who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who test positive still need to self-isolate.