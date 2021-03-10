The president of Service Employees International Union West is critical of the province’s decision to relax COVID-19-related public health restrictions.

“It’s too soon to let our guard down like this,” Barb Cape said in a news release.

“The signs that the second wave is subsiding aren’t strong enough to justify relaxing restrictions. With the rise of the variants and lower testing numbers, we need to keep our public health restrictions in place for just a little longer to see if our efforts are really working.”

On Tuesday the province lifted a ban on household visits and told places of worship that they can hold larger services.

Premier Scott Moe called the relaxing of restrictions a "cautious approach," saying the move "shows that we respect and trust the people of the province that they are going to make decisions that are in the best interest of not only them but their family."

The premier said the number of people in hospital has stabilized compared to earlier in the winter. The volume of new daily cases now sits at around 140, down from about 250 in January.

Cape said she understands that people are “itching to push the envelope” as warm weather brings a “spring fever” effect.

“But loosening Saskatchewan restrictions now will encourage folks to take risks … and in a couple of weeks, the heat will be back on again in our ICUs and acute care units. Let’s remember the restrictions in our province remain the most moderate in the country.”

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, said household visits will provide social support for families who need it. But he advised those 50 and older should stay home until they are vaccinated.

He also suggested outdoor visits are preferable because they are safer.

"You can't really socially interact in a safe manner indoors, even within your bubble. And I think we just need to be very careful and conscious of that," Shahab said.

"For most of us, we should not change anything. And if anything, actually, we should pay more attention because of variants of concern to our consistent best practices, especially appropriate mask use."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority warned doctors in a virtual town hall last week that existing public health measures had failed to drive down test positivity below five per cent or meet other targets.

A senior medical health officer told physicians that allowing people to have guests in their homes was a risk because more transmissible strains of COVID-19 are in the province.

SEIU-West represents more than 13,000 people across Saskatchewan including those who work in health care, education, municipalities, community-based organizations, retirement homes and other sectors.

With Canadian Press files