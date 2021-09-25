Lord Elgin Hotel set to reopen after 18 month pandemic closure

The Lord Elgin Hotel is set to reopen its doors after being closed for 558 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a posting on Instagram, the iconic downtown Ottawa hotel announced it will be reopening on Oct. 1.

"It's been a long time coming, but we're getting ready to reopen the Lord Elgin Hotel on Oct. 1," said the hotel. "Our warmest smiles and welcomes will be waiting."

The Lord Elgin Hotel closed its doors on March 23, 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was putting the health and well-being of guests, employees and the community at the highest priority.

The historic hotel first opened its doors in July 1941.

The Lord Elgin Hotel was one of several hotels in the Ottawa-Gatineau region that closed its doors at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier closed its doors for over three months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Gatineau, the Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel also temporary closed for over three months.

Both hotels reopened in July 2020.